Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 105,580 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 1st quarter worth about $11,114,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 1st quarter worth about $9,800,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 729,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 249,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 4th quarter worth about $5,889,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.