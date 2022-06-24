Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,416 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 158,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 25,985 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 74,535 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.88. The company has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.62 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.