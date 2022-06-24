Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.89.

APTV traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,436,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average is $123.91.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,535 shares of company stock worth $1,593,091 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,476,166,000 after acquiring an additional 488,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aptiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,804,869,000 after acquiring an additional 452,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Aptiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 225,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $620,626,000 after acquiring an additional 114,301 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

