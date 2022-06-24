Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AQST has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

AQST opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.43. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52.

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel acquired 45,871 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $44,036.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 882,871 shares in the company, valued at $847,556.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Barber bought 91,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $88,073.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,953.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 158,668 shares of company stock valued at $151,571. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

