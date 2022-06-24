Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up approximately 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.50. 64,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,904. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.