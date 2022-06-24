Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Stock Position Decreased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 63,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

ARGO opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

