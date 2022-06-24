Arlington Partners LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFF. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,953.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $793,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $116.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.38 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.37.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

