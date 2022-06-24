Arlington Partners LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 0.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,383,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $58,800,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,797,000 after buying an additional 200,125 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after purchasing an additional 179,049 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 665,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,500,000 after purchasing an additional 176,997 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.62 and its 200 day moving average is $107.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

