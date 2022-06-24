Arlington Partners LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. BP’s payout ratio is presently -23.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BP from GBX 455 ($5.57) to GBX 450 ($5.51) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($5.82) to GBX 450 ($5.51) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.02.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

