Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 3,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 8,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 100.16 and a quick ratio of 100.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.85 million and a P/E ratio of -520.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.60.

About Armor Minerals (CVE:A)

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

