Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 3,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 8,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 100.16 and a quick ratio of 100.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.85 million and a P/E ratio of -520.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.60.
