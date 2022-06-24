Ascendiant Capital Markets Reiterates “$36.00” Price Target for Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $18.30 on Monday. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,376.9% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,352 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,129,000. Certares Opportunities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,720,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $101,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,280,425 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $43,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,788 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

