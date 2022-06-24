ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 1,300 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.92) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASC. UBS Group set a GBX 1,700 ($20.82) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($35.52) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a GBX 1,615 ($19.78) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($28.17) to GBX 1,700 ($20.82) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($40.42) to GBX 2,900 ($35.52) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,415.36 ($29.59).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 887.50 ($10.87) on Monday. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 775 ($9.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,242.75 ($64.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £886.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,348.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,787.98.

In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 57,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.46) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($600,352.38).

ASOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.