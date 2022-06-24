ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,075 by Analysts at Barclays

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 884 ($10.83) to GBX 1,075 ($13.17) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASC. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($28.17) to GBX 1,700 ($20.82) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($50.22) to GBX 2,500 ($30.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($40.42) to GBX 2,900 ($35.52) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($47.16) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,700 ($20.82) price target on ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASOS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,415.36 ($29.59).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 887.50 ($10.87) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,348.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,787.98. The stock has a market cap of £886.97 million and a PE ratio of 26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 775 ($9.49) and a one year high of GBX 5,242.75 ($64.22).

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 57,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.46) per share, for a total transaction of £490,127.68 ($600,352.38).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

