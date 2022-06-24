Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Given a $36.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Benchmark set a $36.00 price target on Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Shares of ASPN opened at $14.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.37. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.48 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc bought 1,791,986 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,788,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 436,343 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,757,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,302,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,105,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

