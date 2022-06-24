Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.87.

Shares of NFLX traded up $6.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.10. 156,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,472,049. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

