Atlas Brown Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in International Paper by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,441,000 after purchasing an additional 207,112 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $1,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

International Paper stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 21,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,886. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

