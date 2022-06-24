AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,136,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,701 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 2.2% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $50,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,468 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 43,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.