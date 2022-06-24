AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

AT&T stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,024,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

