Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 100,917 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 104.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,917 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 4.3% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 31,246 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 109.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB opened at $44.32 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $51.31.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

