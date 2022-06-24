Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Trading 5.4% Higher

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (CVE:XLY – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. 1,630,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,248,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Several brokerages recently commented on XLY. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.65 to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. ATB Capital set a C$0.40 target price on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.10.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

