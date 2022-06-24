AVDR US LargeCap ESG ETF (BATS:AVDG) Trading Up 0.1%

AVDR US LargeCap ESG ETF (BATS:AVDG – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.56. 788 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AVDR US LargeCap ESG ETF stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap ESG ETF (BATS:AVDG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

