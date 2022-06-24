Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

AVAH opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $414.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony Strange purchased 36,000 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,680,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,388.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Afshar purchased 12,036 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,422.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,380 shares in the company, valued at $779,006.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 90,136 shares of company stock worth $259,733. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 77,869 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.