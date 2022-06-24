Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) rose 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 8,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 341,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

BW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $548.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 152.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 386,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,572.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,531,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,842,575.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 270,000 shares of company stock worth $1,521,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 710,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

