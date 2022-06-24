Bangor Savings Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $4,711,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 523,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,295,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF opened at $101.51 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.99 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

