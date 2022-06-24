Bangor Savings Bank Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

