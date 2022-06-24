Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 89.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 17.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 215.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,831,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,974,000 after purchasing an additional 303,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $27.82.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Newell Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.