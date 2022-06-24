Bangor Savings Bank Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

