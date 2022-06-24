Bangor Savings Bank Has $48.53 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.1% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $48,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,877,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,277,000 after buying an additional 671,788 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 150,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,410 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,514,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 131,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $58.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

