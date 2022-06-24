Bangor Savings Bank Increases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.55.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.23. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.