Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 5,058 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,430 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after buying an additional 8,239,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,159,000 after buying an additional 311,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,734,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,021,000 after purchasing an additional 472,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,185,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,433,000 after purchasing an additional 137,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $229,810,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Regions Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.