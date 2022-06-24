Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX opened at $91.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.06.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

