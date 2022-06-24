Bar Harbor Trust Services Has $856,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $8.02 on Friday, reaching $388.15. The company had a trading volume of 205,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,788,222. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $406.38 and its 200-day moving average is $436.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

