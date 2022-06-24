Bar Harbor Trust Services Invests $217,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bar Harbor Trust Services purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,487. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.61 and its 200 day moving average is $131.67. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

