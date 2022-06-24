Bar Harbor Trust Services Sells 200 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Danaher were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $256.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.11. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

