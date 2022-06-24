Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK) Insider Douglas Benzie Purchases 833,334 Shares

Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK – Get Rating) insider Douglas Benzie purchased 833,334 shares of Barkby Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £91,666.74 ($112,281.65).

Shares of Barkby Group stock opened at GBX 11.22 ($0.14) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.11. Barkby Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 27 ($0.33).

Barkby Group Company Profile

The Barkby Group PLC engages in consumer and hospitality, real estate, and life sciences businesses. The company operates specialty coffee bars; and gastropubs, inns, and function spaces. It also sells luxury vehicles through showrooms, as well as through online. In addition, the company is involved in sourcing and developing commercial property projects, including retail warehouses, car dealerships, and storage.

