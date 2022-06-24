Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK) Insider Douglas Benzie Purchases 833,334 Shares

Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK – Get Rating) insider Douglas Benzie purchased 833,334 shares of Barkby Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £91,666.74 ($112,281.65).
Shares of Barkby Group stock opened at GBX 11.22 ($0.14) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.11. Barkby Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 27 ($0.33).
Barkby Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
