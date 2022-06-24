Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.20

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 57575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 862 ($10.56) to GBX 834 ($10.22) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.70) to GBX 650 ($7.96) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $754.67.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%.

About Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.