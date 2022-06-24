Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.43) Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a report released on Wednesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the retailer will earn ($1.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.24). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBBY. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.17.

BBBY stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.94). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after buying an additional 346,912 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

