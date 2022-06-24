Beefy.Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00091599 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00018320 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00298496 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008654 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.