Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.45

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €50.45 ($53.11) and last traded at €51.40 ($54.11), with a volume of 62414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €53.10 ($55.89).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BFSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($97.89) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($83.16) price target on shares of Befesa in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €74.00 ($77.89) price target on shares of Befesa in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €63.27.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

