Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Tops $1.59 on Exchanges

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00129243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00064807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014136 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.