Bismuth Market Cap Achieves $1.16 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $185.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010816 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bismuth

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

