BitBall Achieves Market Capitalization of $782,135.74 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last week, BitBall has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $782,135.74 and approximately $7,984.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,100.06 or 0.99927672 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00038362 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024482 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars.

