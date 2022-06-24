Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.52 Million

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $206.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001970 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000258 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

