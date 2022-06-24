BitCore Market Capitalization Tops $1.26 Million (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $126,672.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,153.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.65 or 0.05756111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00027534 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00262192 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.70 or 0.00603670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.12 or 0.00553668 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00077874 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

