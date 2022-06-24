BitTorrent Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,579.00 (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $601.27 million and $17,579.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000313 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007033 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004696 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009184 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005143 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004524 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.