BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,469.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,643 shares of company stock worth $3,052,319. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,944,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,788,000 after purchasing an additional 603,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,991,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,266,000 after purchasing an additional 704,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $61.54 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.52.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

