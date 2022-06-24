Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.43

Shares of Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.43 and traded as low as $32.05. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 701 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $97.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43.

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter.

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards.

