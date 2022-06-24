BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $3,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK opened at $624.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $635.43 and a 200-day moving average of $745.40. The company has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $873.86.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.