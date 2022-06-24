Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Director Purchases $353,160.00 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Lee Pollack bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $353,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,107.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BXMT opened at $28.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,571,000 after purchasing an additional 145,059 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 386,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 375,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 291,450 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,071,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $680,000. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

