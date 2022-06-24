BLOCKv Reaches One Day Volume of $1,391.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (VEE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $4.70 million and $1,391.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,304.44 or 0.99970372 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002816 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.